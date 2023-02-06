'It would lay this city to waste:' Catonsville woman, Florida man conspired to destroy Baltimore power grid, FBI says

BALTIMORE -- A Catonsville woman and a Florida man have been arrested and charged with conspiring to attack Baltimore's power grid, the FBI and local officials announced Monday.

Sarah Beth Clendaniel was allegedly recorded telling an FBI informant her plans to shoot energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall. She is accused of collaborating with Brandon Russell, who the Baltimore Banner reports is an alleged neo-Nazi leader from Orlando, Florida.

The FBI said it views the suspects as "racially or ethnically motivated extremists."

"The accused were not just talking, but taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals," said said Thomas Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore field office.

Russel allegedly provided instructions and location information to Clendaniel, and described attacking the power transformers as "the greatest thing somebody can do."

In her own words, Clendaniel said "it would lay this city to waste," according to Sobocinski.

The arrests come about two months after someone opened fire on a substation in North Carolina, knocking out power to some 45,000 people.

The "deliberate" attack raised concerns about the vulnerability of the U.S. power grid to sabotage, as many substations are protected by little more than chainlink fences.

In late December four power substations were vandalized in the Tacoma area of Washington, knocking out power to more than 14,000 customers.

In a statement, BGE and Exelon thanked the FBI for its work and mentioned efforts to prevent attacks on the power grid.

"In the last decade, we have increased our level of investment on grid hardening capital projects, and monitoring and surveillance technologies to work to prevent both physical and cyber-attacks," the companies said. "We remain focused on improving the resiliency of the grid by stocking critical back-up equipment while designing a smarter grid that isolates damage and routes power around it. "

This is a developing story and will be updated.