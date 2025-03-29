CASH Campaign's Money Power Day celebrates 18 years of financial literacy and empowerment in Baltimore

For 18 years, the CASH Campaign of Maryland has held Money Power Day to assist people in exercising their financial fitness, and on Saturday, Poly-Western High School in North Baltimore was transformed into a cash hub.

"A lot of times, people do not know where to start. The best place to start is with good information on Money Power Day," explained Sara Johnson, the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of CASH Campaign of Maryland.

CASH Campaign of Maryland works with partners across the state to promote programs, products, and policies that increase the financial security of low-to-moderate-income individuals and families across the state.

"We have over 50 exhibitors that are here. They are going to give people good information about banking, about boosting their credit, and legal advice," Johnson explained. "We also have a lot of information on building your credit or working with financial planning."

Most services are available for free—including free tax preparation, financial education classes, and financial coaching.

Resources and experts

Money Power Day combines nearly all of their resources and experts in one place.

"We are talking about just financial literacy and understanding basic financial skills and concepts. We have a saving challenge, so just the importance of saving your money," said Kathe Hammond, a member of the Rho Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

"This is how we can make sure people are empowered because money is power, and we want the generations to come and those who have paved the way for us to be able to live their lives comfortably," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

For 18-year-old Rachel Abdul-Wahhb, learning how to manage her money matters now more than ever.

"Since I am about to enter adulthood, I need to learn what I want and need for school– when to spend my money, when to save, how to invest, and how to grow my money," explained Wahhb, a 2025 high school senior.

"At the end of the day, financial wellness is not just about numbers. Financial wellness is about people," said Brooke Lierman, Maryland's Comptroller.

"We need to start somewhere, and we can pass it on to our legacy that comes behind us," said Deborah Clay, a member of the Rho Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

You are never too young to start practicing financial responsibility and building a more fruitful future.

For more information about the CASH Campaign of Maryland, visit www.cashmd.org or www.moneypowerday.org.