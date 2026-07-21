Dozens of critically ill children have a pirate adventure in Baltimore's harbor

About 80 children went on a pirate cruise Tuesday morning in Baltimore's Fells Point, through the Casey Cares Foundation's partnership with the company Urban Pirates.

Casey Cares is a nonprofit that helps connect families of critically ill children, all while doing something fun to create lasting memories together.

David Lustig, with Urban Pirates, said the partnership is something they do every year, and it's one of their favorite events.

"It's always such a great thing to see the light in the eyes of all the children on board and to just let them have fun and be kids for a little while," Lustig said. "Just get out on the water and pretend to be pirates."

During the 90-minute adventure, the children got a new identity with pirate names and tattoos. They even got to fight off an evil pirate with water cannons and find hidden treasure.

One mother of a Casey Cares participant said it was nice to forget about the medical issues and have fun.

"We've been doing some Casey Cares stuff, and it's always been great, and it's really just a way for us to enjoy life and not worry about all the other things we do on a day-to-day basis," Sarah Wilen said.

Wilen said she's grateful for all the events the Casey Cares foundation puts on.

Families on Tuesday morning enjoyed music, games, costumed characters, and of course, a pirate ship cruise.

Urban Pirates has sailing adventures available through October.