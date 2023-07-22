Carroll County man arrested for allegedly assaulting store customers who took selfies

Carroll County man arrested for allegedly assaulting store customers who took selfies

Carroll County man arrested for allegedly assaulting store customers who took selfies

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have arrested a Carroll County man for allegedly assaulting two people with a firearm in Taneytown earlier this month.

Timothy Davis, 38, of Carroll County, reportedly became upset when the two people, who were in line at a convenience store were taking pictures of themselves on July 16, according to the Maryland State Police.

Davis allegedly became engaged in a confrontation with the two people and followed them outside of the store, troopers said.

That's when he pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed it in their direction, according to authorities.

On July 20, Maryland State Police troopers and officers of the Taneytown Police Department executed a search warrant at Davis' residence, troopers said.

Davis has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, firearm use, and reckless endangerment, according to authorities.

He was taken into police custody at his residence in Taneytown and transported to the Carroll County Detention Center for an appearance before the District Court Commissioner, troopers said.

Maryland State Police from the Criminal Enforcement Division West are leading the active investigation, according to authorities.