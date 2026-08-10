Carroll County house fire kills man, injures woman

The Maryland State Fire Marshall is investigating a fatal house fire in Carroll County.

The fire broke out in Finksburg on Monday morning at 5:23 a.m. in the 1800 block of Old Westminster Pike, according to fire marshal officials.

Firefighters from the Reese Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.

A 64-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman both lived in the home. The man died from his injuries at an area hospital. The woman was taken to a burn center in Baltimore to be treated for her injuries.

The man has not been identified until the next of kin can be notified.

Deputies from the state fire marshal's office believe the fire started in the kitchen area. A preliminary investigation found no sign of criminal activity and was not able to determine whether the home had smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting the Maryland State Fire Marshal.