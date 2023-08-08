Watch CBS News
Local News

Carroll County Government offices to open Tuesday afternoon following power restoration

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Caroll County Government offices will open at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the county. 

The announcement follows the restoration of power after a storm caused expensive damage, road closures, and hazards Tuesday. 

The Resources Recovery Park (Northern Landfill) is fully open, and all services are available.

Trailblazer will remain closed, but on demand services will run if possible. 

Related: Cleanup underway after storm knocks down utility poles along busy Westminster road

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 11:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.