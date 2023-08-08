Carroll County Government offices to open Tuesday afternoon following power restoration

BALTIMORE -- Caroll County Government offices will open at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the county.

The announcement follows the restoration of power after a storm caused expensive damage, road closures, and hazards Tuesday.

The Resources Recovery Park (Northern Landfill) is fully open, and all services are available.

Trailblazer will remain closed, but on demand services will run if possible.

