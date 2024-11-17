Carnival Cruise Line renews commitment with Port of Baltimore in 5-year deal

BALTIMORE -- Carnival Cruise Line will continue its partnership with the Port of Baltimore for another five years in a new agreement that begins on January 1, 2025.

"The international cruise industry recognizes Baltimore as one of the top cruise markets in our nation," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "We are delighted to have Carnival Cruise Line continue serving Maryland for another five years. "Carnival is a longtime partner and supporter of the Port of Baltimore and we are very happy to continue that relationship."

More than 444,000 passengers cruised from the Port of Baltimore in 2023, the third-highest total in the port's history, according to state leaders.

Cruise ventures from the Port of Baltimore generate approximately $1 million per cruise in economic impacts for Maryland, state officials said.

"We're truly proud of our long history of sailing from Baltimore, and grateful for the strong partnership with the port and its great city and state, as we get ready to commemorate 20 years of service here in October," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said. "We're looking forward to building on our partnership over the next five years and couldn't be happier to continue providing cruise vacations from Baltimore."

This upcoming year will be the 21st year that Carnival has been cruising out of Baltimore.

"We're very happy to continue our relationship with Carnival for at least another five years," Maryland Port Administration Executive Director Jonathan Daniels said. "Our cruise terminal's unique location right off Interstate 95 and within minutes of Interstate 70 allows for easy access from several eastern and midwestern states. Many people also choose to come a day before or stay a day after their cruise to enjoy all there is to offer in our city and region."