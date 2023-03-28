Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect arrested after running into Carver High School in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A carjacking suspect arrested after running into Carver High School in Baltimore County, according to police. 

Around 10:50 a.m. police were investigating a carjacking that happened in the 1200 block of West Fayette street, when they spotted the wanted vehicle. 

Baltimore County Aviation followed the vehicle in a pursuit.  The suspect eventually exited the vehicle and entered Carver High School.  He was later arrested.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on March 28, 2023 / 3:34 PM

