Carjacking suspect arrested after running into Carver High School in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE — A carjacking suspect arrested after running into Carver High School in Baltimore County, according to police.
Around 10:50 a.m. police were investigating a carjacking that happened in the 1200 block of West Fayette street, when they spotted the wanted vehicle.
Baltimore County Aviation followed the vehicle in a pursuit. The suspect eventually exited the vehicle and entered Carver High School. He was later arrested.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
