Armed carjacking in Anne Arundel County investigated, suspects sought

Police are looking for two suspects accused of carjacking a man on Monday in Severn as the man was leaving for work.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1700 block of Village Square Court Monday morning for a reported carjacking.

Once on the scene, an adult male told police he was entering his car, when two males approached him.

One of the suspects, armed with a handgun, demanded the man to get out of his car before both suspects entered the car and fled the area.

Shortly after the carjacking, the car was found at Provinces Park.

Both suspects are still at large. Police are looking for two Black males who were seen wearing gray hoodies and black pants.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the situation to call 419-222-4730.

Those that wish to remain anonymous can call the AACOPD tip line at 419-222-4700.