Windows smashed on dozens of vehicles overnight in Frederick County

Dozens of vehicles had their windows smashed overnight at multiple locations across Frederick County, Maryland.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating nearly 40 reports of damages from the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday.

Photos shared on social media show multiple vehicles with their driver's side windows smashed.

Dozens of vehicles had their windows smashed overnight at multiple locations across Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

The sheriff's office said no property has been reported stolen, and no one was injured.

The damages happened some time between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday at Jefferson Technology Community, the Spring Ridge Senior Living parking lot and Oakdale Villages near Oakdale High School, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area or may have been driving by to check their home security cameras or dash cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046.