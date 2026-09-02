Carjacker takes vehicle in Baltimore with child still in the backseat

Baltimore police are investigating a carjacking that happened with a child still in the backseat of the vehicle.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said the incident happened Tuesday evening around 6:18 p.m. in the 3900 lock of Dudley Avenue.

The victim of the carjacking told police an unidentified man approached her and forcibly removed her from her car. He then drove away from the scene in her vehicle, with the child sitting in the back seat.

The mother of the child told officers she delivers packages while using her personal vehicle and that she had her child with her at the time of the incident.

Police said that about a block way, the suspect released the child from the vehicle. Officers then quickly located the child, who was not harmed.

A short time later, police also found the vehicle.

There is no suspect in custody and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.