Car pulled from water in Dundalk, nobody found inside

BALTIMORE -- Authorities are looking for a driver after a car was found partially submerged near a boat ramp at Lynch Cove in Dundalk.

Baltimore County fire officials said a crabber called early Thursday morning to report the boat at the West Inverness Park boat ramp that leads to Lynch Cove.

The car, which appears to be a newer-model Chevrolet Camaro, was pulled from the water shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Officials said the car was 10 feet underwater.

UPDATE: Fire department just pulled the car out of the water. They tell me it was 10 feet underwater. @wjz pic.twitter.com/xQffB96C7p — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) July 7, 2023

Crews arrived around 3:37 a.m. to the scene. A Middle River dive team tried to search for a person but did not find anyone near or in the car, officials said.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the car being in the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated.