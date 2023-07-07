Watch CBS News
Car pulled from water in Dundalk, nobody found inside

By Alexus Davila

BALTIMORE -- Authorities are looking for a driver after a car was found partially submerged near a boat ramp at Lynch Cove in Dundalk. 

Baltimore County fire officials said a crabber called early Thursday morning to report the boat at the West Inverness Park boat ramp that leads to Lynch Cove. 

The car, which appears to be a newer-model Chevrolet Camaro, was pulled from the water shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Officials said the car was 10 feet underwater. 

Crews arrived around 3:37 a.m. to the scene. A Middle River dive team tried to search for a person but did not find anyone near or in the car, officials said. 

It's unclear at this time what led up to the car being in the water. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 5:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

