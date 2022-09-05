Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody inside

Watch CBS News
By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. 

The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. 

The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.

A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. 

It is unclear when or how the car became submerged. 

