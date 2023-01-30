Car flips upside down, crashes into home in Prince George's County

BALTIMORE — A vehicle crashed into a home in PG county, Sunday evening, the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department reported.

A tweet from volunteer firefighters shows a small SUV flipped upside down, lodged into a Prince George's County home.

The firefighters were dispatched after reports that a vehicle crashed into a home in the 6900 block of Riggs road, in Chillum.

The driver of the vehicle was able to remove himself from the SUV after the crash.

Squad 1 was dispatched for the collapse investigation for this vehicle into a home in the 6900 block of Riggs Rd in Chillum earlier this evening. Occupant of the vehicle self extricated. #hv1fd pic.twitter.com/fvMWb2reuj — Hyattsville VFD (@HyattsvilleVFD) January 30, 2023