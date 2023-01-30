Watch CBS News
Car flips upside down, crashes into home in Prince George's County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A vehicle crashed into a home in PG county, Sunday evening, the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department reported. 

A tweet from volunteer firefighters shows a small SUV flipped upside down, lodged into a Prince George's County home.

The firefighters were dispatched after reports that a vehicle crashed into a home in the 6900 block of Riggs road, in Chillum.

The driver of the vehicle was able to remove himself from the SUV after the crash.  

First published on January 30, 2023 / 10:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

