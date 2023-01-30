Car flips upside down, crashes into home in Prince George's County
BALTIMORE — A vehicle crashed into a home in PG county, Sunday evening, the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department reported.
A tweet from volunteer firefighters shows a small SUV flipped upside down, lodged into a Prince George's County home.
The firefighters were dispatched after reports that a vehicle crashed into a home in the 6900 block of Riggs road, in Chillum.
The driver of the vehicle was able to remove himself from the SUV after the crash.
