Battle brewing over where cannabis dispensaries can open in Anne Arundel County

Battle is brewing over where cannabis dispensaries belong in Anne Arundel County. Ahead of a council vote next month, supporters say new zoning rules would protect communities, while opponents call them overly restrictive.

Jeffrey Kubik says he was surprised when he learned the property behind his Pasadena home would soon become a cannabis dispensary.

"We saw the traffic volume that surrounded dispensaries elsewhere in Anne Arundel County, and we were dreading that prospect," said Kubik.

He's concerned about how it could impact what he described as a quiet neighborhood, public safety, and property values.

Bill 29-26

The dispensary planned for 91 Ritchie Highway is also near a church and an elementary school.

Now, Kubik and other residents are backing Bill 29-26, a countywide proposal that would add new buffer requirements for cannabis dispensaries. The measure would require them to stay 500 feet from schools and places of worship, 100 feet from homes, and 1,000 feet from other dispensaries.

"Reasonable setbacks can help reduce young people's exposure to cannabis related advertising and storefronts in the places they frequent most," said Kubik.

Another concerned resident chimed in.

"Specific setback measurements are necessary to provide clear framework for these businesses to respect the boundaries of nearby sensitive locations and facilities," said Bonnie Booth, a Pasadena resident.

However, dispensary owners say the proposal could make it much harder to find eligible locations in the county.

"I respectfully ask this council to reject bill 29-26 and consider the real-world impact these kinds of barriers and delays have on small operators trying to open lawfully, responsibly, and in good faith," said Brandon Davis, part-owner of Vital Dispensary.

The county council is scheduled to vote on the bill on July 6.