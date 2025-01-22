Baltimore Orioles new value menu offers food, beer, drinks for less than $6

Orioles shares new value menu with items for $5 or less

Orioles shares new value menu with items for $5 or less

BALTIMORE - Select beer, among other food and drink items, will be at a valued price during Baltimore Orioles games at Camden Yards this upcoming season.

The new value menu includes more than a dozen items for less than $6.

And, for those who like to enjoy a "cold one," on a hot summer day, 12-ounce Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel's, Stella Artois and Sierra Nevada will be sold for $5.

The full value menu includes:

All Beef Hot Dog – $4

Pretzel Bites with Cheese – $4

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites with Cream Cheese Icing – $4

Nacho Chips with Cheese – $4

Popcorn – $3.50

Peanuts – $2.50

Packaged Desserts – $3

16 oz. Refillable Soda Cup – $4

16.9 oz. Dasani Bottled Water – $4

Selection of 12 oz. Beers (Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel's, Stella Artois, Sierra Nevada) – $5

12 oz. Vizzy Hard Seltzer – $6

12 oz. Non-Alcoholic Beer (Athletic) – $5

"Our fans are the heart and soul of this organization. By offering more affordable food and beverage options, we are directly reflecting our commitment to them," said Catie Griggs, President of Business Operations for the Orioles. "We want Oriole Park at Camden Yards to be a welcoming place where all fans can feel at home and have a great time. We believe these changes will greatly enhance the overall fan experience, allowing everyone to create the experience that best fits their needs."

The Orioles' home opener will be on Monday, March 31 against the Boston Red Sox.