Watch CBS News
CBS News Baltimore

Cambridge Ice & Oyster Festival features shucking, s'mores, and a sea monster

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Cambridge Ice & Oyster festival will kick off this weekend in downtown Cambridge, Maryland.

The festival will include ice carving demonstrations, an outdoor oyster bar, ice displays, and an Ice Bar that features artisan ice cocktails, according to the Dorchester County Visitor Center.

There will be fire pits, s'mores stations, a shucking and slurping oyster contest, and live music at the festival too, visitor center staff said.

The ice carvers will slice up more than 50,000 pounds of ice to create ice statues that reflect "the Heart of the Chesapeake," according to the Dorchester County Visitor Center.

Chessie the Sea Monster will be among the ice sculptures, visitor center staff said.

The festival runs from 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m.–8 p.m. on Saturday.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 11:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.