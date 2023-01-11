Cambridge Ice & Oyster Festival features shucking, s'mores, and a sea monster

BALTIMORE -- The Cambridge Ice & Oyster festival will kick off this weekend in downtown Cambridge, Maryland.

The festival will include ice carving demonstrations, an outdoor oyster bar, ice displays, and an Ice Bar that features artisan ice cocktails, according to the Dorchester County Visitor Center.

There will be fire pits, s'mores stations, a shucking and slurping oyster contest, and live music at the festival too, visitor center staff said.

The ice carvers will slice up more than 50,000 pounds of ice to create ice statues that reflect "the Heart of the Chesapeake," according to the Dorchester County Visitor Center.

Chessie the Sea Monster will be among the ice sculptures, visitor center staff said.

The festival runs from 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m.–8 p.m. on Saturday.