Calais Campbell reportedly signs to Atlanta Falcons after Ravens release
BALTIMORE -- Defensive end Calais Campbell intends to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons after the Baltimore Ravens released him this month, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.
Campbell played in 41 Ravens games from 2020-22. He has 113 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He also won the NFL's 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and is a six time Pro Bowler.
"With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career. The Ravens said in a statement when he was released March 13.
Baltimore said it has not closed the door on the possibility of Campbell returning to the team in the future.
