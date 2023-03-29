Calais Campbell reportedly signs to Atlanta Falcons after Ravens release

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE -- Defensive end Calais Campbell intends to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons after the Baltimore Ravens released him this month, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport. 

Campbell played in 41 Ravens games from 2020-22. He has 113 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He also won the NFL's 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and is a six time Pro Bowler.

"With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career. The Ravens said in a statement when he was released March 13. 

Baltimore said it has not closed the door on the possibility of Campbell returning to the team in the future. 

