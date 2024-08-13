BWI Airport's all-time monthly passenger record broken in June

BALTIMORE - A monthly-record amount of travelers flew through BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in June.

The airport saw 2,603,847 commercial passengers in June, which was an 11% increase from June 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 also set a new record fiscal year for BWI Marshall Airport with just over 27 million passengers.

"Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport's continued success supports our efforts to make Maryland more competitive by boosting tourism, attracting businesses, spurring economic growth and creating jobs across our state," said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. "This record-setting performance affirms our strength and our administration remains committed to enhancing convenient, efficient airport travel that will continue to position Maryland as a gateway to the nation and to the world."

BWI Marshall Airport generates a total economic impact of $11.3 billion, according to the airport.

"These new records reflect the strong demand for air travel, along with the resilience of the aviation industry," said BWI Marshall Airport Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Ricky Smith. "Our airport has an expanding route network and growth in leisure and business travel."