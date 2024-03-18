BWI one of best airports in managing delays, according to report

Delays while flying can feel awful but the worst has to be a "tarmac" delay, when a plane on the ground is waiting for takeoff or landed while the passengers inside can't get off.

However, where your plane is on the ground can impact how long you wait.

According to data from "Upgraded Points," BWI Thurgood Marshall is one of the best airports when it comes to managing delays.

There are only about 387 delays for every 100,000 flights.

About half are delayed for more than an hour, and thankfully, none of them have been delayed more than three hours.

Last year, there were about 933 delays altogether from BWI.