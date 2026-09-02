Southwest launching network of passenger lounges at BWI and 3 other airports

Maryland's Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will soon be home to one of Southwest Airlines' first-ever passenger lounges.

BWI is set to join three other U.S. airports for the first phase of the rollout.

The other locations announced Wednesday are:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii

Nashville International Airport in Tennessee

"This is just the beginning of a broader footprint across the Southwest system, with at least seven more lounges planned to open over the next several years across high-demand business and leisure markets," the airline said in a press release.

Construction has already started at BWI and the other three airports, with the lounges expected to open in late 2027, according to Southwest.

"We're excited to be home to one of the first four @SouthwestAir lounge locations," BWI posted on social media. "The lounge will span nearly 33,000 square feet."

The airline said it partnered with Chase for the project, and travelers will be able to access the network of lounges with a new Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card launching next year.

"Southwest Airlines has built one of the most trusted brands in travel by delivering authentic Hospitality that Customers value. Our lounges will be a natural extension of that experience, offering Customers a place to relax and experience the Southwest brand in a new way," Tony Roach, executive vice president and chief customer & brand officer at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. "The introduction of a lounge network represents a strategic investment in Rapid Rewards and deepens our 30-year partnership with Chase."

Each lounge will feature locally-inspired food options, as well as amenities and travel benefits, Southwest said.