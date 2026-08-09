BTS fans take over Baltimore ahead of two-day M&T Bank Stadium concerts

BTS fans came together in Baltimore on Sunday to celebrate the global K-pop group ahead of its two-day run at M&T Bank Stadium this week.

The South Korean boy band has one of the largest global fan bases, known as the ARMY. BTS is stopping in downtown Baltimore for performances Monday and Tuesday as part of its Arirang World Tour. The group consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

But the excitement was already building in Baltimore, as fans gathered for a BTS pre-concert dance party at Peabody Heights Brewery.

"I love the sense of unity among the fans," BTS fan Alana Weikel said. "It's like an incredible, global chorus. The love and the community within the fandom is amazing."

Fans attending the pre-concert celebration traveled from different states and countries to share their love for the group.

"This event emphasizes connecting with fellow fans," said Sabrina Temoche, who lives in Virginia and whose family is from Peru. "It was important for me to come here. It's nice to meet someone and learn something new, but it's really cool when we immediately have something in common. I think that is very beautiful."

Fans say BTS inspires people, brings them together and creates a passionate sense of community.

"I love BTS because growing up, I struggled a lot with trying to love myself," said Jelissa Sims, who traveled from North Carolina. "The 'Love Yourself' album was life-changing for me in middle school. I love the things that they go through and how they stand up for themselves. I feel like BTS relates to me and I relate to BTS. I love them so much. They are amazing."

According to Grammy.com, BTS has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, charted four No. 1 albums and broken 25 Guinness World Records, while performing primarily in their native language.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport also set up an area welcoming BTS fans to Baltimore.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomed BTS with a post on social media.

"Seven guys with one mission, bringing the world together and transcending cultural, geographical, and language barriers, that's pretty dope," Moore said. "To every member of the BTS ARMY, let's make some noise."

Fans say they cannot wait to see BTS perform live and sing and dance their hearts out.

"Anything they sing is going to be worth it," BTS fan Alondra Jimenez said. "I am ready to lose my voice. It's going to be worth it."

Traffic during BTS concerts

The BTS concerts at M&T Bank Stadium begin at 8 p.m., but transportation officials are warning fans to expect traffic changes, limited parking and increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation encourages anyone traveling downtown to allow extra time and use public transportation, including MTA MARC trains, Light Rail, Metro Subway, local bus routes and Baltimore's free Charm City Circulator. Rideshare services are also recommended.

The State Highway Administration advises fans traveling northbound on I-95 to take Exit 53 to reach M&T Bank Stadium. Drivers should avoid Exit 52 from I-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (I-295) to help avoid significant delays.

The following road and lane closures will be implemented on Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11, from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. the following morning: