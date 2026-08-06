BTS fans give needed boost to Baltimore nonprofit ahead of concerts

Fans of the K-pop group BTS organized a community cleanup in Baltimore and have raised thousands of dollars for a local nonprofit that offers education and wrestling programs for city youth.

The Korean superstar group's fans, collectively known as BTS Army, took to the streets of Baltimore over the past week to hold meetups and participate in fundraising activities. BTS is set to perform at M&T Bank Stadium on August 10 and 11.

One of the organizations getting a big boost from BTS Army was Beat the Streets Baltimore. The leader of the group, Lydell Henry, told our partners at the Baltimore Banner the fan group had so far raised $13,000 for his group, which teaches wresting and provides after-school support to low income youth.

Donation helps nonprofit operating

Henry said his group has faced fundraising challenges, but the latest donation will help it continue for the next six months. "We could have shut down many times" in recent years, he told the Banner. Henry, a former chemistry teacher, said he was "surprised, shocked and honored" by the community work and fundraising.

In a Facebook post, the group thanked the BTS fan group. "Every so often, something happens that reminds you how connected this world really is. A few months ago, we had never met the BTS ARMY. They didn't know our staff. They didn't know our students. They simply did their homework, found organizations making a difference, and chose Beat the Streets Baltimore. That decision means something."

Beat the Streets added, "We don't see your generosity as charity. We see it as an investment in young people who have talent, potential, and every reason to believe their future can be bigger than their circumstances."

Local fans show fan appreciation through service

Sue Lewis, a Charles County resident who helped organize the charity drive, said she decided to research the nonprofit's mission and work and saw a connection between the students and BTS.

"Beat the Streets Baltimore serves underprivileged youth that a lot of people have written off," said Lewis. "It really echoes the same story of BTS and how they were written off and overlooked."

BTS had been largely dismissed by the K-pop industry after debuting in 2013. But it has since become a global pop music phenomenon, with tens of millions of albums sold and five Grammy nominations.

In January, the group announced a comeback tour — their first major effort since a hiatus that began in 2022