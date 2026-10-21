Broadway musical SIX returns to the Hippodrome in Baltimore

King Henry VIII's wives are coming to Baltimore with the return of the show SIX.

It's the first stop of a national tour that includes stops in Detroit, Michigan, and San Francisco, California.

The Broadway musical was last at the Hippodrome in 2023. SIX won two Tony Awards in 2022 for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design of a Musical.

The show runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

SIX is a modern retelling of the lives of each of King Henry VIII's wives.

They form a girl group and stage a contest to see who suffered the most under their shared husband.

The winner of that contest becomes the group's leader.

The cast includes Christina Jones as Catherine of Aragon, Brittany Smithson as Anne Boleyn, Melina Savannah Cruz as Jane Seymour, Shelby Griswold as Anna of Cleves, Thabitha Moruthane as Katherine Howard, and Nina Anne Nelson as Catherine Parr.

"It's a 90 minute marathon, I will say, [but] I love to perform," Nelson said. "From start to finish, we get to have fun on stage together."

While there is a competition, the cast said the show is really about empowerment and how each queen really owns their story.

"All of their lives are basically centered around Henry, this is their opportunity to tell the world this is who I am," said Moruthane.