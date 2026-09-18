Chourio's homer and Frelick's RBI single in 10th carry Brewers past Orioles 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) - Jackson Chourio hit a three-run homer, Sal Frelick singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the surging Milwaukee Brewers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Friday night.

Although the Brewers own the best record in the majors (96-58) and have already clinched their fourth straight NL Central title, they aren't coasting to the finish. Milwaukee is still looking to wrap up a first-round bye in the playoffs and earn home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

"We're trying to win games and keep everybody healthy," manager Pat Murphy said before the game.

The Brewers got their eighth victory in 10 games despite blowing a two-run lead in the ninth. After William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double and Christian Yelich tacked on a run-scoring single in the top half, Baltimore pulled even in the bottom half against Trevor Megill (3-3) with two hits and a pair of sacrifice flies.

In the 10th, automatic runner Joey Ortiz advanced on a bunt and trotted home when Frelick bounced a single to right field off Grant Wolfram (6-4).

Chad Patrick got three outs for his sixth save.

Like Milwaukee, the Orioles (75-79) are also in a playoff race. But Baltimore is running out of time in its bid to claim the final AL wild-card spot.

Chourio put Milwaukee up 3-0 in the second inning with a shot to center off Cade Povich. Pete Alonso answered in the third with his 38th homer following an infield single and a walk.

Alonso has homered in three straight games, beginning with a ninth-inning, game-tying drive Tuesday night against his former team, the New York Mets.

Brewers starter Dustin May gave up three runs and six hits before being yanked with one out in the third. In eight starts since coming to Milwaukee in an Aug. 3 trade with St. Louis, the right-hander is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

Up next

Milwaukee left-hander Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.30 ERA) faces the Orioles and lefty Trevor Rogers (10-10, 4.22) on Saturday afternoon.