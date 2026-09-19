Brewers tie team record with 97th win, beat Orioles 1-0 with help of fly ball lost in sun

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers tied a team record with their 97th win of the season, beating Baltimore 1-0 Saturday with the help of a fly ball lost in the sun by Orioles right fielder Rece Hinds.

Already assured of their fourth straight NL Central title and eighth playoff berth in nine season, the big league-best Brewers (97-58) matched the wins total of last year's team that finished 97-65.

Baltimore (75-80) fell four games behind the Chicago White Sox for the AL's last wild card with seven to play.

Robert Gasser (5-5) allowed three hits over seven innings, Abner Uribe worked around a leadoff single in the eighth, and Aaron Ashby pitched a perfect ninth for his third save, finishing the Brewers' 11th shutout this season and first 1-0 win.

Hinds lost Joey Ortiz's fly ball in the sun in the second inning and tumbled to the ground, and Gary Sánchez hit into a run-scoring groundout.

Trevor Rogers (10-11) struck out 10, walked one and allowed three hits in a season-high eight innings.

Up next

Milwaukee RHP Jacob Misiorowski (15-5, 1.89 ERA) faces Baltimore RHP Brandon Young (9-4, 3.65) as the three-game series concludes Sunday night.