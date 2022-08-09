Scott says 15-Year-Old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death.

Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village.

The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.

The victim's mother, Nykerah Strawder, said she does not believe the shooting was accidental and recounted a past dispute between her son and the 9-year-old boy at a basketball game.

Mayor Brandon Scott called the incident "unfortunate" and "a tragedy" in an interview with WJZ Tuesday.

"The loss of this young lady is going to impact her family, that neighborhood and all of those children and everyone who witnessed it for the rest of their lives," the mayor said.

He also said "responsible gun ownership…did not happen in this case."

"If this gun was properly secured, she would be alive. A mother and father wouldn't be preparing to bury their own child. We wouldn't be having all these children with the trauma that they have. We have to be more responsible with our weapons."