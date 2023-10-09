Bowie State University president addresses security after two shot on campus during homecoming

BALTIMORE - Police are still searching for suspects in a shooting Saturday night during Homecoming festivities at Bowie State University.

On Monday, the school's president talked to students about their concerns.

She said she wanted to strike the right balance between increasing security and maintaining an open campus.

"When one of us is impacted, we are all impacted," said Dr. Aminta Breaux. "There were individuals on our campus who were harmed, who were shot, and we hope and pray for their speedy recovery."

The Morgan State family stands in solidarity with our fellow Maryland #HBCU, @BowieState. Together, we will heal and overcome senseless acts of violence. 🖤💛🫶🏾🧡💙 https://t.co/Qjo58asl62 — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 8, 2023

Police recovered one weapon, but no one is in custody.

Two 19-year-old victims were struck. They were not Bowie State students.

"I was on the phone with my friend when she was running for safety," said senior Busolami Adara.

She did her best to provide comfort. "Hopefully, we don't have something like this happen again."

Another Bowie senior, Dasean Best, said he keeps thinking, "What if it was me?"

President Breaux told students, "As the crowd grew, the gates came down and cars were stopped from coming onto the campus."

Maryland State Police update on the Bowie State University shooting that injured two 19-year-olds on campus. @wjz pic.twitter.com/B5z67g9PrO — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 8, 2023

She said there were extra security measures in place for Homecoming in the wake of the mass shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore four days earlier. They included armed guards and assistance from Maryland State Police and Prince George's County police.

A $9,000 reward for two shooters in the Morgan State University case; plus new security measures and a student talks about how she ran for cover during the gunfire—and how the community is staying #MorganStrong @wjz https://t.co/f6Va7dSdv6 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 6, 2023

Dr. Breaux said Bowie State may further restrict access to campus and add extra security in the future.

"There were police officers dispersed throughout the campus. That speaks to the brazenness, the brazenness," she said.

Campus police said Monday the shooting started as a dispute between two groups of people.

Chief Mark Cummings told students the two who were injured are now in stable condition.

"We don't need to shoot. There are other ways that you can resolve any problems that you have with anyone," senior Dasean Best told WJZ. "Guns are not the answer."

Dr. Breaux said inviting Morgan State University students to celebrate homecoming at Bowie after their celebrations were canceled was the right call.

"I think just to say, 'Oh that happened over there, and that's their problem,' I think that's how we got here folks," she said.

"It was a way of reaching out. Homecoming is about welcoming guests to our home," she told students.

Police have provided no description of any suspects in the Bowie State University shooting.