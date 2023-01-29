Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of Montgomery Co. woman missing for month believed to have been found

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A 20-year-old woman who had been missing for nearly a month in Montgomery County was believed to have been found dead Saturday afternoon.

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, from Rockville, was last seen by family and friends on December 30. She was reported missing on Jan. 2.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Montgomery County Police Department, Maryland-National Park Police – Montgomery County Division and Maryland Transportation Authority Police, responded to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park where they found a female body.

Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police said there are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 6:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.