Body of Montgomery Co. woman missing for month believed to have been found

BALTIMORE - A 20-year-old woman who had been missing for nearly a month in Montgomery County was believed to have been found dead Saturday afternoon.

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, from Rockville, was last seen by family and friends on December 30. She was reported missing on Jan. 2.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Montgomery County Police Department, Maryland-National Park Police – Montgomery County Division and Maryland Transportation Authority Police, responded to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park where they found a female body.

Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police said there are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect.