Body of missing 16-year-old found in Cecil County

BALTIM0RE -The body of a missing teenager was found Monday morning in Cecil County.

Family members reported the body of 16-year-old Isaiah Workman, from Conowingo, was located not far from his home on Stevens Road.

Workman was reported missing by his family Sunday evening.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will determine the cause and manner of death.

If anyone has information on this case, call the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.