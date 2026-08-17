Body of missing boater recovered from Seneca Creek after 36-hour search

The body of a missing boater was recovered from Seneca Creek in the Middle River area after crews searched for nearly 36 hours.

Officials said the body of 57-year-old Todd Andrew Foehrkolb, of Essex, was recovered around 7:40 a.m. Monday near the mouth of Seneca Creek, in the area of Miami Beach Park, where he was last seen after falling from a boat Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the water around 8 p.m. Saturday after a man reportedly fell from a boat after hitting a wake and did not resurface.

The Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Fire Department assisted Maryland Natural Resources Police in the search, which involved patrol boats, helicopters, drones, and rescue divers.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore is performing an autopsy. Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating.