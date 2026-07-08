Body-camera footage of fiery crash involving Harford County drug deal suspect to be delayed

The release of the body-worm camera footage from a fiery crash that killed a drug deal suspect after a brief pursuit in Harford County is being delayed by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Investigators said that on June 9, the drug deal suspect attempted to speed away from a Harford County deputy when he crashed into four other vehicles and then caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The AG's Office says it needs more time to confirm the driver's identity and to conduct interviews before releasing the video.

The AG will typically release body-worn or dashboard camera footage within 20 business days after an incident, unless an extension is needed.

The fiery crash in Belcamp

A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle around 3:25 p.m. on Pulaski Highway after suspecting a drug deal.

After the deputy turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle sped away and struck an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection of Route 40 and Riverside Parkway in Belcamp. The crash resulted in five vehicles, including the victim's, being involved in the collision.

The fleeing driver died in the fiery crash. Two others had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS News Baltimore obtained video that shows the aftermath of the crash.