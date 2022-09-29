Watch CBS News
Bob Turk Memories: Driving wild on-set

By CBS Baltimore Staff

We're continuing to celebrate one of WJZ's very own.

Earlier this week, we announced that our beloved Bob Turk is leaving WZ after 50 years.

Bob took the weather seriously. But he liked to have fun, too.

All week we are sharing some of his best moments over the years.

Today, he talks about one of the funnier clips you may have seen over the years – Bob's on-set driving accident.

Bob Turk will be live on WJZ on Friday talking with anchor Denise Koch about his memories, accomplishments and a lifetime of weather in Baltimore.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 4:54 PM

