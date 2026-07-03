Family of 4 injured when boat catches fire in Chesapeake Bay

A family of four was injured when a boat caught fire on Friday in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the call came in shortly before noon.

Two adults and two children were on a boating trip when the vessel went up in flames, the fire department said.

A witness told WJZ-TV it happened off Rock Point in Fort Smallwood Park near Pasadena.

Video from the scene appears to show a speed boat with heavy flames and thick black smoke trailing behind.

Fire officials said a charter boat helped turn the vessel to Knollview Drive. All four of the victims suffered burn injuries and were taken to Johns Hopkins Children's Center for treatment.

At this point, there's no word on what caused the boat to catch fire.