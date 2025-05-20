World-renowned Blue Angels take practice flight over Annapolis

The world-famous Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's elite flight demonstration squadron, roared through the skies over Annapolis on Tuesday for a thrilling practice session ahead of their upcoming performances for the Naval Academy's Commissioning Week.

There's nothing quite like the sound of the Blue Angels' F/A-18 Super Hornets roaring up the Severn River.

Greg Thrasher recently moved to Annapolis and got to experience the Blue Angels for the first time.

"I had never heard that kind of noise before coming out of the sky," Thrasher said.

Sights in the sky

Hundreds gathered at City Dock in downtown Annapolis to watch the practice run before the official air show on Wednesday. It's the highlight of the Naval Academy's Commissioning Week festivities.

The Route 450 bridge will close at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday for the official Blue Angels flight demonstration starting at 2 p.m.

Matt, a marine veteran, was excited to view the tricks and stunts with his children.

"My favorite day of the year to be down in Annapolis is watching the flyover; these guys are incredible," said Matt. "We get to enjoy these freedoms of watching our United States Navy, and it's just a great show."

What are the Blue Angels?

The Blue Angels are famous for their precision flying. For some formations, they're flying just 18 inches apart, going about 700 mph.

The U.S. Navy flight team performs stunts and aerobatics for air shows across the country.

The team is made up of the best of the best, including Baltimore's Commander Thomas Zimmerman.

"They are total experts," said Matt.

Children enjoy the show

Children watching the exhibition from City Dock wondered what it must be like to fly with them.

"I bet it's really hard," said Stevie.

Annapolis resident Kim Turco was one of many parents who took their children out of school to watch the Blue Angels. She said the experience was worth it.

"Seeing that excitement in their eyes is pretty awesome," said Turco. "This is the best place to live, the best traditions, and this is our favorite – can't ask for a better day."