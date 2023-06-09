Black bear tranquilized after roaming Washington, D.C., hanging out in tree

BALTIMORE -- A black bear was tranquilized after it set up camp for hours in a tree in Northeast Washington, D.C., on Friday.

MPD is currently on the scene of a large black bear in a tree in the 1300 block of Franklin Street, NE. There are road closures in the area. Animal Care and Control is responding. pic.twitter.com/wX0nKmhXF3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 9, 2023

Metropolitan Police said the bear was perched in a tree above the 1300 block of Franklin Street around 7:30 a.m. Street closures were made as authorities prepared to confront the wild animal in the nation's capital.

The bear stayed in the tree as police and animal control gathered -- as well as neighbors -- until about 9:50, which is when it climbed down.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police said the bear was successfully tranquilized by the Humane Rescue Alliance, a DC-based animal shelter and advocacy organization.

A veterinarian from the National Zoo was on the scene and the Maryland Department of National Resources assisted, police said.

Earlier Friday, Twitter user @Miss_J_Lilly caught a bear on camera crossing the street at 14th Street NE and Monroe in the District. She said she called authorities.

Yoooo I just saw a Black Bear in DC…. 14 St, NE and Monroe….Please be careful!!!!

I call 911 to make them aware and they were calling pest control pic.twitter.com/L5PVpSiCus — IG: @missjlilly (@Miss_J_Lilly) June 9, 2023

Residents in Howard County, Catonsville and Windsor Mill have reported seeing a black bear roaming in their neighborhoods in recent weeks.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said bear sightings like these are on the rise. Residents can expect to see more bears in the area because they breed in June and July, and the young juvenile bears are in search of their new home range, the agency said.

It wasn't immediately clear how old the DC bear is.

"Generally black bears are docile," Brian Eyler, Associated Director of Maryland DNR, told WJZ this week. "They are not aggressive. We're not talking about a grizzly bear - just slowly move away. Just be calm and be steady. The bear doesn't want anymore to do with us than we want to do with the bear."