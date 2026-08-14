Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Annapolis to close, latest in a string of business closures

The Bitty & Beau's Coffee shop in Annapolis has confirmed its plans to close in September.

The decision is the latest in a string of restaurant and other business closures to hit the Annapolis area in recent months. Bitty & Beau's is a regional chain with locations in 11 states.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee is located in the City Dock section of downtown Annapolis. A spokesperson for Bitty & Beau's said its last day of business will be September 14. The business said the closure comes as the shop's seven-year lease comes to an end.

"We are incredibly proud of our employees and deeply grateful to the Annapolis community for embracing our team and our mission over the past seven years," said a statement by the business to CBS News Baltimore. "While we're sad to close this chapter, we're thankful for everyone who has been part of our Annapolis story."

On its website, Bitty & Beau's Coffee describes the company as "a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop, where people with intellectual & developmental disabilities are valued in the workplace. It's a place where diversity isn't just appreciated, it's celebrated. Bitty & Beau's Coffee proudly employs 450+ individuals with disabilities nationwide."

Other area businesses also close

Other restaurants in downtown Annapolis to close in recent months include O'Leary's Seafood Restaurant, which sat along the Annapolis waterfront. In July, the owner of O'Leary's Seafood said in a statement the restaurant was closing due to the loss of its lease.

In May, the owner of the Annapolis Marine Art Gallery, located on Dock Street, announced the business would close at the end of the year. The owner blamed the need to close on a sharp decline in business on ongoing construction tied to the city's flood prevention and revitalization project.

Annapolis Marine Art Gallery has been part of City Dock since 1978. Co-owner Samantha Wilkerson said the gallery would not be able to survive the years-long impacts from the City Dock Revitalization and Flood Mitigation project, which is expected to continue into early 2028.