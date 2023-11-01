Attorney Billy Murphy announces lawsuit on behalf of families of Brooklyn Homes mass shooting victims
BALTIMORE -- It's been nearly four months since a mass shooting devastated Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes community.
Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed in the shooting. Twenty-eight other victims were injured.
Billy Murphy, the lead attorney representing the Gonzalez and Fagbemi families, said he plans to file lawsuits against the State of Maryland, Baltimore City Police Department, Housing Authority of Baltimore City, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and other agencies.
Murphy said the shooting was a result of negligence on multiple fronts.
