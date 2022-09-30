Bills, Ravens meet in matchup of 2 of NFL's top offenses

Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson was the last pick in the 2018 first round. Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was selected 25 picks sooner.

They are the only two first-round quarterbacks chosen in that draft who are still with their original teams.

And, they are spear-heading two of the most prolific offenses in the NFL this year.

Buffalo has the second best overall offense in the NFL. Baltimore has the fourth best.

Where the teams contrast is on defense, with the Bills ranked first in the league and the Ravens last.

However, the defense is hoping to get a boost from new signing Jason Pierre-Paul, who is expected to suit up at outside linebacker, according to The Athletic.

The Ravens offense will have JK Dobbins back for his second game, after missing all of last year with a torn ACL. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley could also play, although, he is listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Ravens defeated the New England Patriots, 37-26, last week.

The Bills and Ravens kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

BUFFALO (2-1) at BALTIMORE (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Buffalo by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bills 2-1; Ravens 2-1

SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 6-4

LAST MEETING: Bills beat Ravens 17-3 on Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

LAST WEEK: Bills lost at Miami 21-19, Ravens won at New England 37-26.

BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (15), PASS (1), SCORING (3)

BILLS DEFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (2), SCORING (T-4)

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (13), SCORING (1)

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (13), PASS (32), SCORING (T-24)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bills plus-2; Ravens plus-5.

BILLS PLAYER TO WATCH: Potentially two in starting LBs Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds. Both are dual threats in being adept in pass coverage, particularly against the NFL's elite tight ends such as Baltimore's Mark Andrews, and also capable of playing a "spy" role in keeping mobile quarterbacks, such as Lamar Jackson, in check.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Devin Duvernay. The Ravens haven't missed WR Marquise Brown much after trading him this offseason. Rashod Bateman is a big reason why, but he was expected to step up. Duvernay's performance (three TD receptions, plus another touchdown on a kick return) has been a more surprising boost.

KEY MATCHUP: Jackson vs. Buffalo QB Josh Allen. There's no sense in overthinking this. These are two of the game's biggest stars, both are off to stellar starts, and after being drafted the same year (2018), they'll probably always be linked to some degree. The difference this week is that Jackson faces the league's top-ranked defense and Allen is up against the No. 32-ranked group. Still, it should be a treat for neutral fans watching this game no matter which team has the ball.

KEY INJURIES: Bills rookie CB Christian Benford (broken hand), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and backup WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) have been ruled out. ... S Jordan Poyer's status is listed as questionable after missing one game with a foot injury. ... RG Ryan Bates (concussion) practiced for the first time this week on Friday and listed as questionable. ... CB Dane Jackson is listed as questionable after missing one game with a neck injury. ... DT Ed Oliver (ankle) is listed as questionable after missing two games, but said he expects to play. ... WR Gabe Davis (ankle) returned to the injury report after missing Buffalo's game two weeks ago. ... C Mitch Morse is listed as questionable after missing one game with an elbow injury. ... For the Ravens, T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) hasn't played since last season's opener, but he seemed to take a step forward this week when he was a full participant at practice Wednesday. ... Nose tackle Michael Pierce (biceps) went on injured reserve this week. ... Baltimore was down to its fourth choice at LT during last week's game because of injuries to Stanley, Ja'Wuan James (Achilles tendon) and Patrick Mekari (ankle).

SERIES NOTES: The most recent meeting between the teams was also their only postseason matchup. Jackson left that game with a concussion. ... The Bills won their first road meeting with the Ravens, back in 1999, but have lost the next five at Baltimore.