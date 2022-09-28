Ravens' Jackson, Bills' Allen - drafted in same class - lead high-powered offenses into Sunday's clash

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen already got his new contract, agreeing to a $258 million extension, with $150 million guaranteed, last year.

Allen – who plays the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium – knows that what quarterback Lamar Jackson is doing this season will pay off in the end.

Jackson, playing on the final year of his rookie contract, is putting up MVP-like numbers in three games.

He has passed for 749 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, while running for 243 yards and two scores.

"He's won and MVP and he's playing at an MVP level now" Allen said. "All the drama and details going on with that contract situation he's got going on, I'm pretty sure it's going to pay off."

Lamar Jackson has a lot of respect for #Billsmafia QB Josh Allen. Jackson appreciates Allen saying he should be the highest played player and looks back on when they both made their rookie debuts together. #Ravens #RavensFlock @wjz @MarkWJZ pic.twitter.com/5VWGSETysg — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) September 28, 2022

Allen even went on to say Jackson probably deserves to be the highest paid quarterback.

"I appreciate him saying that. I feel the same way about him," Jackson responded.

Jackson and Allen were both selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Allen was picked seventh, while Jackson was taken 32nd.

Now, they are both leading two of the premiere offenses in the league.

The Bills are ranked second overall in offense, and the Ravens are fourth. Both teams are 2-1 this season.

"There's a lot of different notions and opinions about us coming out in the same draft," Allen said. "We are just trying to find ways to help our football team win games. He does it as good as anybody in the league."

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. and weather conditions are expected to be rainy, much like the first time they met.

Baltimore won that game, 47-3, on the first game of the 2018 season.

Jackson passed for just 24 yards and ran for 39, while Allen had 74 passing yards and 26 rushing yards.

"It was cold, and a rainy game," Jackson said. "I wasn't expecting what went on in that game. (Joe) Flacco was balling out, (Michael) Crabtree was balling out, John Brown, Snead. Then I got out there and was completing passes, it was fun, it was a lot different from college. That's what I remember."

Jackson did mention that the two quarterbacks have a mutual admiration for one another.

Allen has passed for 1,014 yards with nine touchdowns to two interceptions.

"We have mutual respect for one another, but he is in Buffalo and I am in Baltimore, so there can't be no hanging out and stuff," Jackson said. "When we see each other, we show respect for each other."