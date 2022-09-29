'I am in a good place mentally': Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley nearing comeback

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Ravens get some good news on the injury front, as All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley said Thursday he might play this week against Buffalo..

Stanley also disclosed he had a second major surgery last year that was not related to the ankle he injured in 2020..

It has been a long, painful waiting game for the Ravens and Stanley. He has played one game since suffering an ankle injury midway through the 2020 season, leaving a continued question mark at the all-important left tackle spot on the offensive line.

Stanley has had multiple surgeries and after a failed attempt to make a comeback last year. Uncertainty has carried into this year.

Stanley has participated in practices on a limited basis, moving up to full participation this week.

The coaching staff has said Stanley's feel for his fitness leaves much of the decision when he plays up to him.

"It's what we see, certainly, and what he feels," head coach John Harbaugh said. "Those two things both have to be taken into account. Ronnie's not going to want to go out there -- and we're not going to want him to go out there -- if he doesn't feel like he's going to be good."

Stanley met with the media for the first time since last season.

"I think it's a little frustrating, just because I am a competitor and I want to be out there," he said. "This being my second year coming off injury, trying to push myself to be out there as early as I could, I think has allowed me to be more patient, mentally, and understanding of what it's going to take for me to go out there and not hurt something else and be out again for the rest of the year. That being said, I am in a good place mentally."

The Ravens have used three different left tackles in the first three games. Rookie Daniel Faalele was an emergency replacement when Patrick Mekari got hurt last week. Faalele played the position for the first time ever. At least now he has experience.

"Definitely more comfortable now after getting a game in," he said. "Throughout practice, coach was getting me right. We'll keep preparing and I'll be ready for anything."

The Buffalo Bills come to town Sunday with a tough defense. It's a matchup of Super Bowl hopefuls, and you can see it right here on WJZ. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

And we'll have the latest gameday news Sunday morning as former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail joins me live at the stadium for "Purple pregame" at 11:30 a.m.

Going back to last year, the Ravens have lost four straight home games. Buffalo is the betting favorite as they come to town, a rare case where the Ravens are looking for a home "upset."