Bicyclist killed in Pikesville collision

BALTIMORE -- A bicyclist died after he was struck by a car from behind Monday in Pikesville, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road for the crash. The bicyclist, 22-year-old Chaim Cohen, was pronounced dead on the scene, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said Cohen was traveling north on Reisterstown Road when he was struck from behind by a Dodge Charger. The driver of the Charger remained on the scene, according to authorities.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.