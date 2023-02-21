Bicyclist killed in Pikesville collision
BALTIMORE -- A bicyclist died after he was struck by a car from behind Monday in Pikesville, according to authorities.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road for the crash. The bicyclist, 22-year-old Chaim Cohen, was pronounced dead on the scene, Baltimore County Police said.
Police said Cohen was traveling north on Reisterstown Road when he was struck from behind by a Dodge Charger. The driver of the Charger remained on the scene, according to authorities.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.
