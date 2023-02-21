Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed in Pikesville collision

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Bicyclist killed in Pikesville collision
Bicyclist killed in Pikesville collision 00:20

BALTIMORE -- A bicyclist died after he was struck by a car from behind Monday in Pikesville, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road for the crash. The bicyclist, 22-year-old Chaim Cohen, was pronounced dead on the scene, Baltimore County Police said. 

Police said Cohen was traveling north on Reisterstown Road when he was struck from behind by a Dodge Charger. The driver of the Charger remained on the scene, according to authorities.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 10:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.