Beyond Salem: Maryland has a history of witch trials

When you think of witch trials, Salem, Massachusetts, is probably what comes to mind. But Maryland has its own haunting history.

There were 12 witch trials in Maryland. Only five were capital cases, and the rest were civil trials.

Women had direct access to the courts, and if someone called them a witch, they would sue to get their names cleared.

Exploring the Maryland Witch Trials

Visitors explore that history on a tour with Annapolis Ghost Tours and Crawls through the streets of Annapolis. The tour brings Maryland's rich history to life, one story and one location, at a time.

For tour guide Melissa Huston, these stories aren't just rooted in history. They're rooted in her family tree. The famous "town sisters" who were executed in Salem are her ancestors.

"It gives me authenticity, it gives me a connection to the material, and it's one of the reasons why I found these stories and decided to find the Maryland version," Huston said.

What we know about witch trials in Maryland

Here in Maryland, accusations of witchcraft also had serious consequences. In 1685, Rebecca Fowler was convicted of witchcraft and was the only person executed in Maryland.

Huston explained that people were called witches and went on trial under circumstances completely out of their control.

Fear and superstition fueled these accusations. And sometimes, being different was enough to make someone a suspect.

There were various reasons people were accused of witchcraft. The crops failed, or a storm suddenly approached. A superstitious person could blame anyone. Experts say they usually looked for someone that didn't conform.

Maryland witch trials

Witch trial history lives on in Maryland

Centuries later, these stories continue to captivate the masses.

Amy Windam went on the tour and noticed most of the stories had a common theme. "There's a woman who had opinions who spoke out and dared to speak her opinions," she said.

Huston believes the lessons of the witch trials aren't confined to history books; it is still happening today. "It just happens so much faster and it happens on such smaller scales that we don't even notice it as much," she said.

And that's why these stories are worth telling. Even though they are rooted in the past, the consequences of an accusation can last a lifetime.