Bel Air house fire leaves 7 displaced

BALTIMORE -- Seven people were displaced early Tuesday morning after a house fire in Bel Air, Harford County Fire and EMS said.

Units responded around 4:30 a.m. to the blaze on the 600 block of Iron Gate Drive.

The response involved over a dozen volunteer firefighters from three nearby fire companies, along with five firefighters from Aberdeen Proving Ground.

The fire took 14 minutes to control, officials said. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, or what the extent of the damage was.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested, officials said.