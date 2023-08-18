Watch CBS News
Rachel Morin murder suspect linked to home invasion in Los Angeles through DNA, authorities say

Harford County investigators share video of suspect in Rachel Morin murder
Harford County investigators share video of suspect in Rachel Morin murder 00:42

Authorities have used DNA to link a suspect in the murder of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother who was killed while hiking in Maryland, to a home invasion in Los Angeles.

The suspect's DNA tied him to "a home invasion and an assault of a young girl" that occurred in March, Col. William Davis, chief deputy of the Harford County Sheriff's Office said at a Thursday news conference. He said investigators don't believe there was a relationship between Morin and the suspect, who has not yet been identified.

Davis said the suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male who is about 5'9" and in his early to mid-20s. Surveillance video allegedly of the suspect was shown at the press conference.

Davis said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and that Morin's killing appeared to be a "random act of violence." 

"We have no clue where he could be — he may not be in Harford county or even in Maryland," Davis said.

Morin, a mother of five, was hiking on Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, in August and never returned home. She was reported missing by her boyfriend around 11:30 p.m. that evening. 

Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org

