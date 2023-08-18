Rachel Morin murder suspect linked to home invasion in Los Angeles through DNA, authorities say

Authorities have used DNA to link a suspect in the murder of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother who was killed while hiking in Maryland, to a home invasion in Los Angeles.

The suspect's DNA tied him to "a home invasion and an assault of a young girl" that occurred in March, Col. William Davis, chief deputy of the Harford County Sheriff's Office said at a Thursday news conference. He said investigators don't believe there was a relationship between Morin and the suspect, who has not yet been identified.

Davis said the suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male who is about 5'9" and in his early to mid-20s. Surveillance video allegedly of the suspect was shown at the press conference.

Davis said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and that Morin's killing appeared to be a "random act of violence."

"We have no clue where he could be — he may not be in Harford county or even in Maryland," Davis said.

Morin, a mother of five, was hiking on Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, in August and never returned home. She was reported missing by her boyfriend around 11:30 p.m. that evening.

Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org