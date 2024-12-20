Retailers rally against beer and wine sales in grocery stores; urging Gov. Moore to listen to their concerns

BALTIMORE - Almost a dozen local beer and wine retailers gathered at Wells Discount Liquors in Towson to double down on Maryland's hopes to lift the ban on beer and wine sales in grocery stores. Their message to Governor Moore and lawmakers is simple: let's have a conversation.

"How dare anybody propose something that they haven't done their homework on yet and I believe he hasn't done his homework. There are people he needs to talk to," Joan Hyatt, owner of Wells Discount Liquors, said during a press conference.

During the conference, local beer and wine retailers made their last call to Governor Wes Moore, who has denounced his support of beer and wine sales at Maryland grocery stores.

"People want this to happen, this is about listening to the people," Moore said.

"...this bill will hurt craft distillers."

However, local retailers believe his short-sighted support of lifting the ban comes at the expense of their businesses.

"There will be many store closings because of this and many unemployed people," Hyatt said.

"Governor Moore has always been a friend to our industry, but we think this bill will hurt craft distillers."

"We can never compete with a convenience store or Royal Farms or 7-Eleven and so on and so on…we'll be out of business."

The ban on beer and wine sales has been in effect since 1978, but retailers say every three years the same swirling cycle threatens their bottom line.

"When this story first broke a couple Fridays ago, we were asked for comment and I said well we can't comment because nobody from the governor's office has talked to us…I've been in Annapolis for my 35th session," John Milani, legislative co-chair for the Maryland State License Beverage Association, said.

Milani's disappointment in the lack of communication from state leaders boils down to the numbers.

"Unless you grow it and think that we are going to double the amount of beer and wine sold in the state, somebody is going to be a loser and we think it's going to be the small guys," he explained.

While some consumers look forward to having more options if the ban is lifted, retailers are worried they might be the ones who bear the brunt.

"You know, that's a really poor argument and it doesn't really hold water," Jed Jenny, co-owner of the Wine Source said.

"Realistically, not all of us are going to go out of business, we know that…but it's like whack a mole, we don't know who is going to get hit," Milani added.

WJZ did reach out to Governor Wes Moore's office to ask for his response to retailers' concerns and if he had plans to speak with them or the State License Beverage Association. So far, we have not heard back.

