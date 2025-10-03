Dry Weekend Across Maryland; Midweek Cold Front Brings Rain Chances

Maryland's stretch of pleasant early October weather continues, but changes are on the horizon as a strong cold front is expected to move through the region by midweek.

Clear Skies Friday Night in Maryland

High pressure remains in control across the East Coast, keeping conditions dry and comfortable. Skies will clear tonight with calm conditions and lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Patchy fog may develop late, especially in valleys and rural areas west of the city.

Warm and Sunny Maryland Weekend

As high pressure shifts offshore Saturday and Sunday, winds will turn southerly, allowing warmer air to move in. Sunshine dominates both days, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 across the Baltimore metro and Eastern Shore. Overnight lows will hold in the upper 40s to 50s, making for cool but comfortable mornings.

Early Week Maryland Weather Stays Warm

A persistent southerly flow will set up Monday and Tuesday ahead of the approaching front. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s, well above the October average. Dry conditions are expected to hold through Tuesday, though clouds will gradually increase.

Maryland Midweek Cold Front Brings Rain

By Wednesday, a strong cold front will cut through the Mid-Atlantic, bringing the next chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Widespread rain is possible across Maryland, with cooler air filtering in behind the system. Temperatures will return closer to seasonal levels in the 60s and low 70s late next week as Canadian high pressure builds in, setting the stage for a crisp and dry finish to the week.