Bazzana's 3-run homer, Rocchio's 2 RBIs lift Guardians past Orioles 9-5

Travis Bazzana hit a three-run homer, Brayan Rocchio drove in two runs, and the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the Baltimore Orioles 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Cleveland (74-72), which clinched the season series over the Orioles, holds the final AL wild card.

Jo Adell and Patrick Bailey each hit RBI singles before Bazzana extended the lead to 5-0 in the second inning with his 11th home run of the season, giving Cleveland a lead it never surrendered.

Petey Halpin tacked on a one-run single in the third before Baltimore clawed its way back, scoring five runs over the next two innings. José Ramírez scored on a fielder's choice in the seventh for the Guardians to add an insurance run, and Rocchio capped the scoring with a two-run single.

Tanner Bibee tossed 4 1/3 innings for Cleveland, surrendering five runs on six hits. He retired the first nine Orioles batters in order. Tim Herrin (3-4) earned the win with 1 1/3 hitless and scoreless innings — for a Guardians bullpen that combined for seven strikeouts.

Leody Taveras had his first hit since Aug. 29 — an RBI double — and he scored on a fielding error by Cleveland first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. Pete Alonso pulled the Orioles within a run with a two-run homer in the fifth, but that was all Baltimore mustered.

Brandon Young (9-4) tied his shortest outing of the year with 3 2/3 innings. He gave up a season-high six earned runs off eight hits, boasting a 3.71 ERA through 25 starts this year.

Orioles' shortstop Gunnar Henderson was pulled from the game in the eighth after fouling a ball off his shin.

Up next

Guardians LHP Foster Griffin (15-3, 3.26 ERA) will start Wednesday's series finale against Orioles RHP Shane Baz (5-15, 3-91).