BARCS closed for dog intake, adoption and foster placements due to parvovirus threat

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) has paused all dog intakes, adoptions, and foster placements because of a threat of parvovirus.

The pet shelter said it recently accepted a group of dogs from a Baltimore City Animal Control impound case, and they appeared healthy when they arrived.

The dogs later started showing symptoms of parvovirus and then tested positive. There is an incubation period of two weeks, according to BARCS.

BARCS said its veterinary team is determining the extent of potential exposure and implementing appropriate disease control measures.

It is unclear when the shelter will be open for dog adoption and intake.

"If you are currently in the process of adopting a dog from BARCS, a member of our team will be contacting you directly to discuss next steps," BARCS said in a statement. "Thank you for your patience as we work through this situation and prioritize the health and safety of the dogs in our care."

What is parvovirus?

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), canine parvovirus is highly contagious and can be life-threatening for dogs.

The virus attacks white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract of dogs, and it can damage the heart muscle of puppies.

The AVMA says that all dogs are susceptible to canine parvovirus, but some are at greater risk than others, including puppies between 6 and 20 weeks old.

Others susceptible include unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated dogs and certain breeds, such as Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Bull terrier breeds, German Shepherds, and English Springer Spaniels.

Parvovirus symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, severe and often bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain and bloating, fever or low body temperature (hypothermia), and drooling (due to nausea).