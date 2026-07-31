Baltimore nonprofit forced to move in the face of rising rent, leaving youth programs up in the air

The rising cost of rent is forcing a Baltimore nonprofit to move, putting its youth programs in jeopardy.

Banner Neighborhoods Executive Director Robin Truiett-Theodorson said the rent for their building, located on East Preston Street, has doubled.

"That's something that we can't take on, especially without having to lay folks off and things of that nature," she said.

The group plans to be out of the building by the end of August after all summer programs have ended.

The nonprofit owns a smaller building for staff, but it can't hold all the programs that are housed in its East Preston Street space. So, Truiett-Theodorson said she's turning to community partnerships, which hopefully can house the youth programs.

Last day of summer camp for young people

The decision to move out of the space comes as a summer camp on business skills and financial literacy is wrapping up. Over the last five weeks, young people have developed these skills, evolving into entrepreneurs.

"They helped us get certified ... how to manage our money, time management," said participant Xeavier Jackson.

Friday, they showed off their businesses in a pop-up market at the Banner Neighborhoods site.

Jackson and Jaylen Blue displayed their apparel line called Only the Strongest Survive. It's based on their personal experiences.

"If you've been strong throughout all your struggles, then you can get through them all," Blue said.

The community recognizes the East Preston Street building as the home of the nonprofit. Students see it as a space for assurance, support and education. They were surprised to hear programs will no longer be held here.

"It's home," Blue said.

"We're in the safe house," Jackson said. "That's literally what it's called."

Financial challenges

The nonprofit said a reduction in federal funding has cut its budget by nearly half to $1 million. That's led to slashing some youth programs.

The nonprofit's summer camp had to be cut to 28 children, compared to 65 last year. Plus, it cut staff from 11 employees to five.

"Money has been tight," Truiett-Theodorson said. "It's been really challenging to try to continue to piece things together when it just doesn't seem to really be there anymore."